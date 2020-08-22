Springfield walk raises awareness of human trafficking victims

Watson said she has learned that child victims are more likely to be trafficked or abused by family members or people they trust. Both of the organizers said that another goal of the event is to educate the community on local resources available that aim to help victims.

Representatives of local organisations that work with human trafficking victims or have information regarding those issues were asked to speak at the event.

That included Safe Harbor House, which provides residential long-term after care to women, including victims of human trafficking. Another local organization that was represented was CitiLookout, which aims to provide trauma relief and other related services to those in the community.

Carin Ronk attended the event on behalf of Safe Harbor House and said her organization houses about 20 women each year. She said a large majority of the women that they work with have been trafficked and or recovering from substance use disorders.

She said that human trafficking is taking place in Springfield and in Clark County and that her organization works with women from all over the state.

“There is defiantly a lot of misinformation out there. Especially right now for some reason. We are kind of seeing a surge. I think it is important for people to just not use social media as there news source per say but to fact check things,” Ronk said.

“Human trafficking, sex trafficking is an industry that is constantly in flux. You need to stay up to date with current trends. Misinformation can distract us from the real issues and how to really combat this. It is important to make sure we are getting information from good sources,” she added.

Stephen Massey, with CitiLookout, said walks like the one held on Saturday are important in raising awareness.

“Children don’t have a say in what goes on. They don’t have a say in the matter. It is kind of like a mandate,” Massey said. “We are charged to make sure that we do something to help the children and shed light and awareness to child exploitation and human trafficking.”

Massey said it is important to notice signs in potential victims such as sudden mood changes, lost in appetite or becoming more withdrawn. He said the coronavirus pandemic can limit a potential victim’s contact with teachers or counselors who may be able to better detect the signs.

He added that those seeking more information should look at governmental initiatives geared towards fighting human trafficking as well as data from the Ohio attorney general’s office.