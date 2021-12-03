dayton-daily-news logo
Springfield’s John Legend to Wildcats: ‘I’m rooting for you and I’m proud of you’

A sign along South Limestone Street wishes the Springfield Wildcats good luck Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A sign along South Limestone Street wishes the Springfield Wildcats good luck Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
51 minutes ago

Springfield native and singer, songwriter and producer John Legend on Thursday night shared his hometown pride on the eve of the Wildcats’ first-ever state football title game.

“Springfield! It’s John Legend!” he said in a short video posted to on Twitter to @scsdohCATS. “I’m so proud of our Springfield High Wildcats.

ExploreSpringfield vs. Lakewood St. Edward: What to know about Friday’s state championship game

“This is unprecedented, historic. No matter what happens, I’m rooting for you and I’m proud of you and Springfield loves you.”

Legend — who has won all four of the major American entertainment awards: Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony — graduated in 1995 from Springfield North and has a nephew on the team headed to Canton for the 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Lakewood St. Edwards in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

