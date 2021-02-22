St. Paris woman goes on trial for murder in death of missing Champaign County woman

Hostler had not been in contact with any family members or friends, and they were concerned for her well-being after she missed an appointment, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office found Hostler’s body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road.

The investigation into Hostler’s death led them to Valerie and Rodney Rider, who were both arrested around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

Rodney Rider

Rodney pleaded guilty in November to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, court records show. He is scheduled to be sentence on Monday, March 8. He remains in the Tri-County Regional Jail with a $500,000 cash-only bond.