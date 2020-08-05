Sunny, calm today, then clear, chilly tonight

We will have a mostly sunny day today, with temperatures rising to around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight tonight it will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 57 degrees.
Tomorrow, we will see clear skies and temperatures will warm slightly, with highs of around 83 degrees during the day and lows of around 61 degrees at night. We will see some clouds return during the night, but skies will still be mostly sunny for Friday.
On Friday, temperatures will rise a little more to around 86 degrees, though on Friday night temperatures will still be cool as they fall to around 62 degrees.