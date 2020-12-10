Sunny, unseasonably warm today; Rain to return Friday night

Today will be mostly sunny with above-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
High temperatures will be near 54 degrees today.
Overnight, we will see clouds build back up as temperatures fall to around 38 degrees.
By Friday morning, skies will be partly cloudy, with more clouds gathering throughout the day. Temperatures will again be warmer than normal for this time of year, with a high near 56 degrees.
We will start to see a chance of rain a few hours after dark tomorrow night. The NWS said that it expects rain chances to rise starting at 1 a.m., with showers becoming likely shortly before dawn on Saturday.
Low temperatures will be around 45 degrees.
Saturday, the NWS expects us to see rain all day, with rain chances falling away a few hours after dark and trailing off as the night continues.
Highs will once again be warmer than normal, with temperatures reaching near 56 degrees. As the rain fades overnight, the NWS predicted temperatures will dip down to around 38 degrees.