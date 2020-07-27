X

Take our survey: A year after the Oregon District tragedy, is Dayton a region united or divided?

Six months after a 24-year-old Bellbrook man killed nine people in the Oregon District during the worst mass shooting in Ohio history, literal signs of strength, appreciation, resilience and the determination to “do something” about gun violence can be found throughout the historic neighborhood. Heart Mercantile displays a "Thank you Dayton Police" sign. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF
Credit: Amelia Robinson

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Cornelius FrolikKaylee Harter - Staff Writer

After a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District killing nine people and wounding dozens more last August, many people felt the community banded together in solidarity. 

“Dayton Strong” signs and messages were shared widely in a show of pride, support and unity. But in the past year, the community has faced upheaval: economic struggles in the wake of the coronavirus, a challenging political climate and a reckoning with racial injustice, as protests across the nation call for change. 

As the one-year anniversary of the shooting approaches, the Dayton Daily News wants to know if the community still feels unified or if divisions have widened. Take our survey below to share your thoughts. 

