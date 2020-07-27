Take our survey: A year after the Oregon District tragedy, is Dayton a region united or divided?

“Dayton Strong” signs and messages were shared widely in a show of pride, support and unity. But in the past year, the community has faced upheaval: economic struggles in the wake of the coronavirus, a challenging political climate and a reckoning with racial injustice, as protests across the nation call for change.

As the one-year anniversary of the shooting approaches, the Dayton Daily News wants to know if the community still feels unified or if divisions have widened. Take our survey below to share your thoughts.