Tawnney Caldwell pleads guilty to federal charge in connection to ex-husband’s death

Tawnney Caldwell and Robert Caldwell reportedly had an ongoing disagreement regarding custody of their children.

While Sterling Roberts was in the Montgomery County Jail, Tawnney had at least two conversations with him about killing Robert Caldwell, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sterling Roberts reportedly pretended to be a customer needing stonework and contacted Robert Caldwell about meeting Jamestown in August 2017. While armed with a gun, Sterling Roberts allegedly ambushed Robert Caldwell, who was able to flee and call police.

Between the attempted homicide and murder of Robert Caldwell, Sterling Roberts stayed at a relative’s house in Tennessee before Tawnney Caldwell brought him back to Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The pair reportedly planned Robert Caldwell’s death together at her residence and spoke on the phone multiple times before and after the shooting.