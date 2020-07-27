Tecumseh schools shift to remote learning only, for fall reopening

The three plans are as follows:

Plan A - In school or remote learning. Students attend in-school full-time or through virtual/remote learning.

Plan B - Blended learning. Only half the students attend in-school each day on Monday, Wednesday and alternating Fridays or Tuesday, Thursday and alternating Fridays.

Plan C - Remote learning for all students.

Crew said the remote learning model will be instructed by Tecumseh Local Educators using Google Classroom.

“Teachers will interact, teach and meet with students in their virtual classrooms on a routine basis,” she said. “Attendance and grading requirements will be the same as if the students were in the school setting.”

Crew said the district did consider Plan B - blended learning - but feel Plan C is safer as school begins.

“It is either safe for our students to be in the school setting, or it is not. We do not want to be in a position where we begin the school year and need to transition to Plan C with minimal notice. We feel this would be a reactive, not a proactive approach,” she said.

Crew said the district will share information toward the beginning of August on how families can get Chromebooks for remote learning.