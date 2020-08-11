Teen accused of dragging officer from vehicle could be charged as an adult

Between the three cases, the teen is facing felonious assault on a police officer, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, trespass in a habitation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“As a juvenile, this defendant has previously been charged with felony assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and other charges,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Instead of taking advantage of the many services the juvenile court has offered this defendant, he continues to commit increasingly violent and dangerous crimes. He should be tried as an adult and sentenced appropriately.”