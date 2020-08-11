Teen accused of dragging officer from vehicle could be charged as an adult

A 17-year-old Dayton boy could have three cases, including one where he is accused of dragging a police officer from a vehicle, moved to adult court.
Between the three cases, the teen is facing felonious assault on a police officer, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, trespass in a habitation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
“As a juvenile, this defendant has previously been charged with felony assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and other charges,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Instead of taking advantage of the many services the juvenile court has offered this defendant, he continues to commit increasingly violent and dangerous crimes. He should be tried as an adult and sentenced appropriately.”
On Dec. 3, Dayton police officers attempted to a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. The teen, later identified as the driver, drove away and reportedly almost hit one of the officers.
Later that day, officers saw a vehicle driving without headlights. During a traffic stop, the teen got behind the driver’s seat and fled, dragging an officer until they fell from the vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.
In an incident on July 16, police reportedly saw the teen putting a gun in vehicle and getting into the passenger seat. The vehicle fled when officers attempted to stop it.
On July 27, the teen was leaving a home and shot at a relative of a resident, hitting a vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office. The teen fled, but officers later received information that he was on Merryfield Avenue.
When the officers went to the residence, the teen went out a window and reportedly resisted officers before he was taken into custody.
The prosecutor’s office has filed to have all three cases moved from juvenile to adult court. We will update this story as more information is released.