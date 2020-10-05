Teen found guilty in Trotwood gunpoint rapes

A Montgomery County jury found an 18-year-old guilty of raping two women at gunpoint during separate incidents in Trotwood in 2018.
William D. Jones, 18, was convicted of three counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravate robbery on Friday, according to the prosecutor’s office.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
The incidents were reported on Dec. 3, 2018 and Dec. 5, 2018, in the Salem Village neighborhood. Jones reportedly entered the residences through the back window in once case and through a back door in the other. Trotwood officers found DNA evidence at the scenes that led to Jones' arrest, according to police.
Jones was 16 years old at the time of the incidents. In 2019 his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.