18-year-old shoots, kills Logan County stepfather: ‘I had to stop him’

Brokaw and his wife struggled, and he threw the gun down, according to the 911 call.

The stepson grabbed the gun and shot Brokaw.

“I had to stop him,” the stepson said. “I had to protect my family … you have to understand.”

No one has been arrested, Dodds said, and the investigation continues.

“We have a lot of work to do,” the sheriff said, adding, “On the surface, it appears to be what they said.”

Dodds said agents of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene and are working with Logan County deputies as they investigate.

Deputies have been to the residence at least a “handful of times” on previous domestic calls and some involving Brokaw and complaints from neighbors.

The case likely will be reviewed by prosecutors once investigators conclude their work, Dodds said.

“It’s tragic on all sides,” the sheriff said. “My heart breaks for that young man when he calls in.”