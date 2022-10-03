Teen suspect in crash that killed UC student who was Moraine native to be in court today

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old arrested in connection to a crash that killed a University of Cincinnati student and sent another to the hospital will appear in court today.
Police charged the teen with aggravated vehicular homicide and “several other felonies” for driving the car involved in a crash on Jefferson Avenue in the afternoon Sept. 28. University President Neville G. Pinto said the students were crossing the road near campus when a car hit them.
When first responders arrived at the scene, the Cincinnati Fire Department said they found the two women in the middle of the street. Cayden Turner, 18, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other 18-year-old sustained serious injuries and is currently in the hospital. Turner, a Moraine native, graduated from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton.
“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon,” Pinto said. “For our injured student, our hopes remain focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones.”
Turner, a member of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School’s Class of 2022, was involved in a variety of activities while a student, said Tina Wagoner, director of marketing and communications. Turner also received an Ohio High School Athletic Association Courageous Student Award, according to the high school’s website.
Counselors and prayer time was offered at the school throughout the day, and the school held a prayer service, Wagoner said.
According to a press release from Cincinnati police, the students were crossing at a marked crosswalk when the driver sped through a red light before striking them, and then a tree.
UC student John Sikora heard the crash from a nearby residence hall and called 911.
“It was so loud — could hear it super clearly through my window,” Sikora said. “It sounded like metal on metal, like you’d hear in an ordinary car crash, but it wasn’t metal on metal obviously.”
Sikora said he saw several good Samaritans rushing to the students’ aid before medics arrived.
Americus Land, another UC student, was walking home from class when a cop told her to turn around.
“That’s terrifying,” Land said. “I make this walk two to three times a week, both ways I cross the street three to four times. Not good. Not good.”
The vehicle involved was suspected to be a stolen vehicle, according to CFD. One person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three other people inside the vehicle, including the driver, fled the scene.
Jefferson Avenue was shut down in both directions between University Avenue and Daniels Street as the CPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
Pinto encouraged anyone on campus impacted by the news to seek out UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services.
About the Author