The Air Force is overstaffed. Here’s what it intends to do about that

These programs provide for both enlisted members and officers who meet certain criteria. The application window runs from today to April 2.

”Voluntary force management programs provide Airmen with flexible options to retire, separate or affiliate at times that suit their personal circumstances and allow the Department of the Air Force to balance certain specialties to ensure we meet the needs of the high-end fight,” Col. Richard Cole, Military Sustainment and Transition Program Division chief, said in an Air Force release.

The limited ADSC — or “Active Duty Service Commitment” —waiver program lets eligible Airmen retire no later than Sept. 1, or separate no later than Sept. 29.

Retirement-eligible Airmen must complete at least 20 years of total active federal military service and, for officers, at least 10 years of total active federal commissioned service, before the requested retirement date, the Air Force Personnel Center said.

Applicants to separate and retire, even those who meet basic eligibility criteria, are not guaranteed approval, Cole cautioned.

”While an Airman may be eligible, manning and mission requirements will be considered when evaluating applications,” he said. “Airmen should consider their options and apply promptly if interested, as eligibility is subject to change quickly as applications are approved.”

The Air Force is directing those interested to web sites at FY 21 Enlisted Voluntary Force Management Program and FY 21 Officer Voluntary Force Management Program.