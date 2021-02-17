X

‘Thousands of gallons’ of water spill into road after vehicle hits hydrant in Vandalia

Water flooded Kenbrook Drive in Vandalia Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a vehicle hit a hydrant. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Water flooded Kenbrook Drive in Vandalia Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a vehicle hit a hydrant. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

Water poured into a Vandalia street Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant on Kenbrook Drive.

The crash closed the road between Bayonne Drive and Crestwood Hills after “thousands of gallons of water” flood the street, according to the City of Vandalia.

City crews are on the scene working to fix the hydrant and clear the water while fighting bitterly cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, it was as cold as 2 degrees in Vandalia shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash was first called in around 7:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to Vandalia police dispatchers.

We will update this story as more information is available.

