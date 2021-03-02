Timeline: How the murder case of Middletown 6-year-old James Hutchinson unfolded

Late in the week of Feb. 21: His death

“The defendant admitted to taking her child to Rush Run in Preble County where she placed him outside of her vehicle. Defendant said she was going to leave the child in the park,” Detective Jon Hoover wrote in the court documents.

The boy attempted to get back in the vehicle, and Gosney told police she sped off, dragging James “for a distance.”

Gosney told police she left the park and returned about 30 to 40 minutes later and found the boy in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury. He was dead, police said.

“(Gosney) stated she picked the child up, put him back in the vehicle and drove back (to her residence) where she took the child in the house and placed him in an upstairs bedroom,” the complaint states.

Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton were charged on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in connection to the death of 6-year-old James Robert Hutchinson of Middletown. Brittany Gosney admitted to taking her child to Rush Run in Preble County where she placed him outside of her vehicle. She said she was going to leave the child in the park. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Saturday, Feb. 27: Disposal in Ohio River

Police believe that sometime Saturday night after the other kids fell asleep, the co-defendants drove James’ body to the Ohio River.

10:17 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 28: Reported missing

Gosney reports Hutchinson missing since 9 p.m. the previous day. She told police she “just woke up and he’s gone,” according to police records.

She said he was wearing a plain red shirt and Batman pants and they had been searching for several hours.

9:10 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28: Charges announced

Middletown police release a statement that Gosney and Hamilton have been arrested and charged in Hutchinson’s death. After days of rain and large amounts of melted snow, they say they are searching the river but that the “river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.”

9:45 a.m. Monday, March 1: Details first reported

From the criminal complaint, the Journal-News first reports the details about Gosney’s claims she tried to abandon Hutchinson before running him over.

11:07 a.m., Monday, March 1: School district releases statement

Hutchinson was a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School.

“James was a happy and joyful soul who loved school,” Tracey Neeley, principal of the school, said in a statement. “On the days he was in class, he would give hugs to all his teachers as he walked into school.”

“A fun memory I have is the way his face would light up when he won the lucky lunch tray! First-graders can find the joy in just about anything. I will always remember his bright joy,” said Neeley.

1:30 p.m., Monday, March 1: Defendants appear in court for the first time

During the arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court, Judge James Sherron set Gosney’s bond at $1 million and Hamilton’s bond at $105,000.

Brittany Gosney was charged with murder and other charges after the death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson

2:30 p.m. Monday, March 1: Officials hold fist news conference

Middletown Police Chief David Birk, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson and Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. gather the media to share more details.

Birk said two of the boy’s siblings, a boy and girl under the age of 10, were in the vehicle when James was struck, and it appears she may have been trying to leave all three of her children.

“I don’t know if she had a plan,” Birk said.

Hamilton admitted to police he kept the boy’s body in the Crawford Street house and then took part in disposing of it in the Ohio River, according to court documents filed by Hoover.

“The mother is not showing much remorse at this time, but she has confessed to doing this, we will know more once James is recovered and we can do an autopsy,” Birk said.

Photos from the news conference regarding the death of 6-year-old James Robert Hutchinson of Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

7 p.m. Monday, March: Vigil held at Gardner Park

The community released balloons, lit candles and held a moment of silence.

Lewis Hutchinson, James Hutchinson’s father, said his son brought joy to those around him.

“The whole room could be down in the dumps and he could bring joy to all of them,” he said. “He was really funny, he loved to gives hugs to everyone, he was a great kid.”

Lewis Hutchinson shared his desire for justice for his son.

“I don’t know how to process this, I want justice for him, that’s what I want,” he said.