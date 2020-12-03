Tipp City to go ahead with tree lighting without Public Health blessing

If the crowd becomes too large, organizers will either step up the program or close down the event, Bulgin said in an email to Dreier.

“We are sensitive to what is going on all around us and we respect everyone’s personal opinions and trust they will make the best decision for themselves and their families,” she said.

“This year has brought heartache and great sadness. We want to lift the spirits of our weary world by keeping our traditions alive in our community, all while being safe and responsible,” Bulgin said. “We could all use some unity (6 feet apart of course), fresh air and a little bit of Christmas spirit this Holiday Season. No division, no hate, just love! Come and enjoy our Christ”mask” Tree Lighting!”

The Tipp City tree lighting will be held a week after the city of Troy stepped in and organized a Tree Lighting event for the day after Thanksgiving following the decision of Troy Main Street to cancel this year’s Grand Illumination on the Public Square.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda said the show would go on and an estimated 1,500 showed up for the activities. Like Bulgin, Oda said people needed some Christmas activities in a challenging year.

Public Health leaders also had asked Troy officials to not hold the event.

“My statement to Tipp was the same to Troy, we highly discourage you from having this event,” county Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said earlier this week.

Miami Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health received around 20 emails and calls combined expressing concern about the Troy Tree Lighting, referred to by one resident as “a super spreader event.” That resident was in contact with Public Health as the Troy event was happening.

The city of Troy said in response to a public records request it received four calls following the event, three opposed and the mayor received emails at City Hall and on her Facebook page.

In response to one email asking that she pay more attention to health officials’ opinions, Oda responded: “I am always concerned about the safety, health and well-being of our citizens and residents. That concern goes beyond COVID-19 (or any illness). Activities and traditions, the ability to be out and about and to participate in life is equally important.”