Miami County to buy sheriff’s deputies body cameras

The items will be bought from Watchguard, which is owned by Motorola Solutions. The cameras, related software, licensing and service was approved at not to exceed $136,769.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said the cameras will be paid for using a $25,000 grant from the Robinson Fund, reimbursement of $300 per radio from the CORSA state insurance organization and sheriff’s department funds. The purchase of body cameras had been discussed for years but other projects including a new camera system for the county’s jails was needed before these cameras were pursued. The public outcry and demonstrations this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis helped speed up the project, Duchak said.