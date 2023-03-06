Trains rolling through Springfield again after 20-car Norfolk Southern derailment

Train travel started up again Monday, not even two full days after a train derailment that saw 20 overturned cars near the Clark County Fairgrounds and and Springfield industrial park.
Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board will be onsite investigating the cause of Saturday’s derailment, the federal agency confirmed.
Norfolk Southern general manager of operations Kraig Barner said the final car was cleared from the railway Sunday afternoon, and he said work would continue throughout the night to repair the tracks.
One train came through the area between 3 and 4 a.m. Monday, and another rolled through about 11:30 a.m., even as crews and debris remained at the scene of the derailment.
On Saturday, nearly 20 of 212 cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield Township on State Route 41, including four tankers carrying non-hazardous materials, per the train company. Two had residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid, and the other two had residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution. Although none of the derailed cars carried hazardous material, the train contained other cars with hazardous substances like liquid propane.
NTSB public affairs specialist Sarah Taylor Sulick said on Monday that investigators will survey the scene and look at the condition of the track. Investigators will also inspect the mechanical condition of the train, the position of the cars in the train and more.
“They will also be collecting event recorder data, on-board image recorders, and will conduct interviews with the crew and other witnesses,” Sulick said in an email.
A preliminary report from the NTSB about the derailment is expected to be available in 2-3 weeks.
Route 41 remains closed between Interstate 70 and Gateway Boulevard in Springfield due to the derailment. Traffic can still access the industrial park from the north, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“This route will remain closed until the railroad has completed emergency repairs at the crossing,” the state transportation department said.
The official detours are the following:
- Northbound: I-70 west to S.R. 72 north to S.R. 41 north
- Southbound: S.R. 72 south to I-70 east to S.R. 41 south
