Treatment ordered for Dayton man charged in Warren County car-jackings

The Dayton man arrested in connection with two car-jackings during a two-county police chase in August has been sent for mental health treatment.
Judge Tim Tepe on Friday ruled Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, of Dayton, is incompetent to stand trial but likely to respond to treatment and be ready to stand trial. He faces charges of robbery with a firearms specification, aggravated robbery, endangering children and two counts each of kidnapping and failure to comply with an officer’s order.
Finklea was arrested three days after allegedly leading state troopers on a chase from the Franklin area to West Chester on Aug. 8.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol pilot first spotted Finklea, clocked at speeds reportedly as much as 100 mph.
Starting on Interstate 75 in Warren County, Finklea is accused of abandoning his disabled vehicle, overpowering the driver of another car and driving off with two children in the backseat. The children were unharmed and let out of the vehicle separately in Lebanon and Mason, according to troopers.
Troopers alleged Finklea then crashed that car and ran to another car, which he took from a young driver and escaped when the police pursuit was abandoned due to the high speeds and heavy traffic.
Finklea will be treated at the Summit Behavioral Center.