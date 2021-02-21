Trotwood wine cellar grows from childhood hobby

Explore Black business owners discuss trials and triumphs

In 2014, the Wells family set up their first location in Shiloh Springs where they made wine by request after Linda suggested that it was time to get a dedicated space for the business. Two years later they moved to their current location at 724 East Main St. in Trotwood where they make and sell a variety of sweet to dry wines of various flavors.

The wine cellar has about 25 different wines priced between $9 to $12 mostly named after their family members. Their most popular wines are a semi-sweet white wine made from Niagara grapes called Sweet Georgia to honor Jake’s grandmother and a semi-sweet black currant red wine called Beana Jean after his sister.

Linda said that they are a small business with a small budget which makes advertising difficult but through word of mouth from supportive customers and positive reviews on social media, they have been able to stay afloat. “I also think that, in terms of community, people genuinely want to support Black businesses and want to see Black businesses thrive.”

Prior to the pandemic they would let other businesses host pop up shops, vendor fairs, and leave business cards at their winery. “We try to be supportive of other Black businesses in particular small businesses and other entrepreneurs,” Linda said.

Jake said it’s important to help other businesses especially Black owned businesses as sometimes people are “selfish” with resources and knowledge. “I try to mentor everybody that has asked for advice because there is enough money for everybody to advance and do good,” he said.

Black History Month

The Dayton Daily News is featuring Black-owned businesses as part of Black History Month in February, telling the stories of their successes and obstacles they face.