TSA unveils new authentication system in Dayton

Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint, the TSA says.

Instead, they should hold up their boarding pass to the security officer for visual inspection.

The TSA said its credential authentication technology (CAT) unit will verify that a traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers younger than 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Throughout the pandemic, TSA said it “has worked to maintain the safety of passengers and agents by requiring personal protective equipment as well as putting in place acrylic barriers. As a reminder, masks are required for passengers traveling through DAY.”

Because no airlines currently accept cash at the ticket counter, there is a new kiosk in the Dayton Airport’s ticketing lobby where passengers can convert cash to a prepaid debit card. If travelers need to pay for fees, upgrades, check a bag or other airline services, cash is no longer an accepted payment method.

Additionally, airlines are now facilitating their own wheelchair services. To request wheelchair assistance, passengers should go to their airline’s ticket counter.