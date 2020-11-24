TSA unveils new authentication system in Dayton

Getting to and through Dayton International Airport could be quicker with a new credential authentication technology the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is using.
TSA recently announced the launch of a credential authentication technology that it says improves screening procedures by limiting touchpoints.
“This new technology installed at the Dayton checkpoint enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs at checkpoints and increases efficiency,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for Ohio Don Barker said in a recent TSA release. “The system will also limit touchpoints between the TSA officer and travelers during this pandemic while also confirming the passenger’s flight status.”
The TSA advises passengers to approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the security officer who will insert it in a scanner for authentication.
Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint, the TSA says.
Instead, they should hold up their boarding pass to the security officer for visual inspection.
The TSA said its credential authentication technology (CAT) unit will verify that a traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers younger than 18 and/or those with ID issues.
Throughout the pandemic, TSA said it “has worked to maintain the safety of passengers and agents by requiring personal protective equipment as well as putting in place acrylic barriers. As a reminder, masks are required for passengers traveling through DAY.”
Because no airlines currently accept cash at the ticket counter, there is a new kiosk in the Dayton Airport’s ticketing lobby where passengers can convert cash to a prepaid debit card. If travelers need to pay for fees, upgrades, check a bag or other airline services, cash is no longer an accepted payment method.
Additionally, airlines are now facilitating their own wheelchair services. To request wheelchair assistance, passengers should go to their airline’s ticket counter.