Two area men sentenced to decades in prison for murder, robbery spree

A pair of Cincinnati men were sentenced to multiple decades in federal prison on Monday after they were convicted on murder and multiple armed robbery charges, one of which was in Hamilton.
Willie James Attaway, 33, was sentenced to 40 years for the murder of Roop C. Gupta, the owner of Madeira Beverage, in February 2021, and he either committed or attempted to commit four other armed robberies on Feb. 8 and 9, 2021.
Lamond Johnson, 38, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Monday as federal prosecutors say he served as Attaway’s driver during the robberies. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of attempted robbery.
Prosecutors say Attaway brandished a firearm to rob or attempt to rob:
- Shell on South Mason-Montgomery Road in Deerfield Twp. on Feb. 8, 2021,
- Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Feb. 8, 2021,
- Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira on Feb. 9, 2021,
- Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash on Feb. 9, 2021, and
- Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon on Feb. 9, 2021.
At the first Shell gas station robbery, Attaway brandished a firearm at two clerks and demanded they empty the cash registers. They complied. Then later that night, at the Hamilton Shell station, Attaway again brandished a firearm and said he was not afraid to shoot the clerk. The clerk gave Attaway money from the register.
Credit: Butler County Jail
During the third robbery on Feb. 9, 2021, at Madeira Beverage, Attaway confronted the store’s owner, Roop Gupta, who was behind the counter. He pointed a firearm at Gupta and a struggle ensued, which is when the gun discharged. Gupta was shot once in his abdomen. Gupta transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead.
After the shooting, Attaway entered the Sonoco in Blue Ash. Just like the others, brandished a firearm and demanded money, which the clerk surrendered.
During the final robbery, Attaway pointed a firearm at the Marathon clerk and said, “Give me what you got,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The clerk, pretending to reach for a firearm under the counter, caused Attaway to flee.
