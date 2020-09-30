Two injured, three medics called after crash into pole in Dayton

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pole at Germantown Street and South James H. McGee Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a car that had crashed into the pole, ejecting two adults.
During the call, the caller tells dispatchers that three children were also involved with the accident, and hands off the phone to another person, who tells dispatchers that the children were fine.
Although the callers originally said they believed the adults were dead, they later said that they were breathing, although one of the victims, a woman, sustained a serious leg injury.
Records said that three medic units in total were dispatched to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.