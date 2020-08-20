Two men facing murder charges after homeowner shoots and kills Middletown man

Middletown police were called at 12:02 a.m. Thursday to Atrium Medical Center on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, 25-year-old Joshua Oatneal, died at the hospital, Sgt. Earl Nelson said.

An investigation determined that three people, Joshua Oatneal, his brother Jonathon Oatneal Jr., 23, and Andrew Roberts, 22, went to a residence in the 2600 block of Aspen Drive to commit a burglary, according to police.