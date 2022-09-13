UC and UD get $1.88M in funding for science, engineering research

“Scientific research is critical for creating jobs and improving our economy. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent,” said Brown said, who cosponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot program at the National Science Foundation to award grants to highly qualified, early-career investigators at independent, higher education research institutions for up to two years.

“The University of Cincinnati and the University of Dayton are some of Ohio’s great institutions of higher education,” the Cleveland area Democrat said. “This award will help them advance our knowledge and continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation.”