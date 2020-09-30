UD lands $60M AFRL contract to defeat corrosion

Researchers will also work to develop testing that will better predict the lifespan of new protective systems and materials in the field.

“One of the most important ways to help extend the life of an aircraft is to prevent damage from corrosion and erosion,” Matt Rothgeb, group leader for coatings, corrosion and erosion at UDRI and principal investigator, said in UDRI’s announcement. “We’ve led research, development, testing and evaluation of coatings and corrosion-prevention technologies for nearly 20 years, so we’ve seen first-hand the effects corrosive damage can have on the safety, affordability and availability of aerospace systems across the Air Force and the aerospace community as a whole. Aircraft coatings are critical to mitigating corrosion and erosion of structural components.”