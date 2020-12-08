UD dean dies after battle with cancer

“Mittelstaedt was an academically astute, innovative and inspiring leader for the SBA,” said Provost Paul Benson. “He connected deeply with the Catholic and Marianist mission of the School and the University, quickly becoming a cherished — indeed, a beloved — colleague on our academic affairs team.”

Mittelstaedt, dean since 2017, led the business school through the re-accreditation process with AACSB International, the oldest and most prestigious accreditation organization for business education in the world. Achieving the AACSB seal of approval is considered the gold standard for business education. The University of Dayton is one of only 189 that hold accreditation in business and accounting, UD said in a statement.