UD dean dies after battle with cancer

John Mittelstaedt, dean of University of Dayton’s School of Business Administration, died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, the university said in a release.
“Mittelstaedt was an academically astute, innovative and inspiring leader for the SBA,” said Provost Paul Benson. “He connected deeply with the Catholic and Marianist mission of the School and the University, quickly becoming a cherished — indeed, a beloved — colleague on our academic affairs team.”
Mittelstaedt, dean since 2017, led the business school through the re-accreditation process with AACSB International, the oldest and most prestigious accreditation organization for business education in the world. Achieving the AACSB seal of approval is considered the gold standard for business education. The University of Dayton is one of only 189 that hold accreditation in business and accounting, UD said in a statement.
President Eric F. Spina said Mittelstaedt’s legacy will reflect his humanity and people-centered approach to leading the school, in addition to his courage during his illness.
“John loved the people of the University, and they loved him right back,” Spina said. “His genuine care and concern for each member of the SBA community made the school better and is a lasting legacy of his deanship.”
With a career of more than 20 years as an administrator, scholar and teacher before working at UD, Mittelstaedt had a experience in macromarketing, especially in the areas of sustainability, religion, markets and international trade. He held a doctorate in marketing from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in theological studies from Harvard Divinity School, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and religion from Saint Olaf College.
He and his wife Patrice Noel have two children, Matthew, who will graduate from UD in May, and Marlow, a student in the Oakwood school district.