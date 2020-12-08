Man shot by Dayton police Sunday dies

“As officers forced open the door they were met by the suspect, later identified as Donald Saunders, who was attempting to keep the door closed with his body,” Carper said.

Policer were able to enter the residence, and saw Saunders with a semi-automatic pistol in the living room.

He pointed the gun into the chest of the supervising officer, Carper said. The officer was able to the bat the weapon away, however, Saunders maintained control of the gun and pointed it at officers again.

“The officers, fearing for their lives, and for the female victim inside, engaged the suspect with gunfire,” Carper said.

Nine shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police are investigating to see if Saunders fired at the officers.

No officers were injured during the incident. All three were placed on paid leave pending an investigation, which is standard policy following a police shooting.