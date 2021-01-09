University of Dayton student dies

Quinn Tierney Moffett, 22, a University of Dayton student, died last Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to an obituary on MLive.com.
Her obituary says she was a dancer and a senior at UD studying health sciences. It is not clear how she died.
She is from Ypsilanti, Michigan, and graduated from Pioneer High School in 2017.
“She cared for people, giving of herself and so inspiring others to do the same,” reads her obituary. “And she was unafraid to speak out when she felt someone was being mistreated. While Quinn was serious about her passions, she was also a whole lot of fun, and was known for breaking out in laughter at the most unexpected moments.”
According to a letter sent out to University of Dayton students and staff, a Zoom room will be open on beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Campus ministers and counselors will be available.
A memorial is set up in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for her, the university said.
“Quinn is part of a UD alumni family and we extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to her family, friends, professors and our campus community. Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are always available for you and for those who you know may be deeply affected by this loss,” the letter says.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, with visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Nie Funeral Home, 2400 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor. The service will be live-streamed on the parish website at https://www.stfrancisa2.com/watch-online. The church is limited to 150 people in attendance.
The family asks participants to please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.