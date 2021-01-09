University of Dayton student dies

A memorial is set up in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for her, the university said.

“Quinn is part of a UD alumni family and we extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to her family, friends, professors and our campus community. Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are always available for you and for those who you know may be deeply affected by this loss,” the letter says.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, with visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Nie Funeral Home, 2400 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor. The service will be live-streamed on the parish website at https://www.stfrancisa2.com/watch-online. The church is limited to 150 people in attendance.

The family asks participants to please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.