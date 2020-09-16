University of Dayton to start some in-person classes today

Some University of Dayton students will see their instructors face-to-face today as the university begins its first day of in-person classes for select courses.
UD President Eric Spina announced last week that some classes would begin in-person instruction on Sept. 16 after campus coronavirus rates continued to decline and the alert level was lowered to yellow.
As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases was 12 and the campus was down to 88 active cases. Only three new cases were reported Monday.
If the cases continue to drop, Spina said UD hopes to move more classes to in-person learning next week. More details about expanding in-person instruction are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Face coverings are required for in-person classes and students and staff have been trained in safety measures, including cleaning and disinfecting between classes.
“This remains a critical time. Our students — and our entire Flyer community — cannot let up in efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Spina said last week. “We must continue to wear face coverings, keep physical distance and follow other safety protocols.”