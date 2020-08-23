Vehicle crashes into pole in Harrison Twp., driver taken to hospital

One person was transported to Grandview Hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into a pole on Wagner Ford Road.
The crash, reported around 12:07 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wagner Ford Road involved one vehicle that struck a Dayton Power and Light pole.
The driver, a 27-year-old male, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.