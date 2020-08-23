X

Vehicle crashes into pole in Harrison Twp., driver taken to hospital

ajc.com

Local News | 18 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

One person was transported to Grandview Hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into a pole on Wagner Ford Road.

The crash, reported around 12:07 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wagner Ford Road involved one vehicle that struck a Dayton Power and Light pole.

ExploreCoronavirus: 114,802 cases, 3,978 deaths in Ohio

The driver, a 27-year-old male, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.