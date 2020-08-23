X

Coronavirus: 114,802 cases, 3,978 deaths in Ohio

Members of Montgomery County Public Health and the Ohio National Guard help with pop-up testing Tuesday at Kettering Fields, 444 North Bend Blvd. Results from the latest coronavirus pop-up testing site are expected in a more timely manner and results are accessible online to patients, following a switch to a new laboratory. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
By Micah Karr

There have been 114,802 cases and 3,978 deaths reported in Ohio as of Sunday, August 23. A total of 637 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.

108,735 cases and 3,697 deaths were confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of people have been 12,800 hospitalized and a total of 2,878 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. In the past 24 hours, a total of 22 new hospitalizations and two new ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates around 94,825 people have recovered.

This week, multiple restaurants reopened after closing due to coronavirus concerns. Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering and two other popular Dayton-area restaurants reopened Friday, Aug. 21, following temporary closures due to an employee at each testing positive for COVID-19.

“We’re back,” Mamma DiSalvo’s owners said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District and the Clubhouse Grill restaurant at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville are the other two eateries now reopened.

