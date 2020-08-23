Coronavirus: 114,802 cases, 3,978 deaths in Ohio

108,735 cases and 3,697 deaths were confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of people have been 12,800 hospitalized and a total of 2,878 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. In the past 24 hours, a total of 22 new hospitalizations and two new ICU admissions were reported. The state estimates around 94,825 people have recovered.

This week, multiple restaurants reopened after closing due to coronavirus concerns. Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering and two other popular Dayton-area restaurants reopened Friday, Aug. 21, following temporary closures due to an employee at each testing positive for COVID-19.