Viva La Fiesta Mexican restaurant to open Sept. 4 in downtown Springfield

Jonny Fuentes, one of the owners, said he saw a need for a restaurant open on Mondays in the area following a downtown visit where he and the group he was with struggled to find somewhere to eat. The former Fratelli’s building went up for sale, and the Viva La Fiesta owners and partners jumped at the opportunity.

Fuentes said the team has seen comments on social media wondering why there is a need for another Mexican restaurant in Springfield.

“We have five (Mexican) restaurants in Troy and there’s only 25,000 people,” Fuentes said. “Here we have 60,000 people; there can be space for another [Mexican restaurant].”

The restaurant boasts a variety of dishes, from tacos and fajitas to ramen birria and crazy fries. If something isn’t on the menu but can be made, Fuentes said the restaurant will make it. It also serves a variety of cocktails.

After the employees and owners get into the swing of things, Fuentes said there will be specials and deals.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Fuentes said the Troy location has been open for about two-and-a-half years, and in that time, the team has focused on consistency in service, cleanliness, food quality and more. He said they are involved in community events and fundraisers, too.

Marta Fuentes, Jonny Fuentes’ wife, said they want people to feel at home at the location. She said she has heard some comments about the restaurant being “too upscale for Springfield,” which she disagrees with, believing the city “deserves the best.”

Johnny Fuentes said prices are in line with other area Mexican restaurants.

“We tried to make something that’s pretty but affordable for the people, nothing like crazy prices,” he said.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week. Its hours will be Mondays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.