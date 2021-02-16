VOICES: Ohio’s economic recovery depends on a COVID-free workforce

Ohio’s businesses and employees have proven resilient as Ohioans have rolled up their sleeves to find a way to make it work.

Alongside these activities is the good news showing unemployment easing, even as the pandemic continues. As a result, Ohio is well on the way to recovery as calculated by the Moody’s Analytics and CNN “Back-to-Normal” Index.

Ohio also ranks among the top 10 states in a number of measurements, including business climate, GDP growth and direct foreign investment. Interest in living and working in Ohio is higher than it has ever been. The brand is bigger, better and people are taking notice.

But, as Ohio’s recovery gains steam and jobs are created, we need a healthy and capable workforce to continue the momentum.

As a member of the Ohio Business Roundtable, JobsOhio in December joined with our state’s leading organizations, including the Dayton Development Coalition, as part of the “Coalition to Stop the Spread.” Since then, the Coalition has grown to more than 150 organizations that are encouraging individuals to serve as examples to friends, families and co-workers in mask-wearing, safe distancing and hand-washing.

Now, we have another weapon in our arsenal: the vaccine. Safe practices will stop the spread; but only community immunity will allow us to grab the brass ring that hangs before us.

Much misinformation about vaccines persists, and it can be difficult to know fact from fiction. That’s why the Coalition to Stop the Spread has populated its website with clear and accurate resources on both safe pandemic practices and information about vaccines.

While I’m no expert on vaccines, when it is available, I plan to take it and all of us have the ability to make the best decision for ourselves and our loved ones.

Becoming informed first, and getting immunized second, will be critical to hitting our stride running.

J.P. Nauseef is President and CEO of JobsOhio