Community Conversation: Does your race affect the quality of your health care?

As part of our commitment to finding solutions to the most pressing issues in our community, including racism, the Dayton Daily News will hold an hourlong virtual discussion titled “Does your race affect the quality of your health care?” streamed live on our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. The panel will include local experts and will be hosted by Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson with assistance from Editor Jim Bebbington and reporter Jordan Laird.

“We want our Community Conversation series to help all of us understand important issues that are affecting our region,” Bebbington said. “Healthcare inequity is holding us back from becoming a place where all families can thrive, and we want this panel discussion to give people answers on what they can do about it.”

The panelists are:

Andre Harris, M.D., chief medical officer and vice president of operations at Atrium Medical Center

Ryan Ivory, director of the Dayton area chapter of the National Association of Social Workers

Cynthia Hammond, Ph.D., R.N., assistant professor in the Kettering College department of nursing

Helen Jones-Kelly, executive director of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

Fabrice Juin, coordinator of the Montgomery County Office of Minority Health

Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers

“It is extremely important for people to understand that the racial disparities we are observing during this COVID-19 crisis are the result of deeply rooted issues that have been around long before the start of this pandemic,” Juin said. “The fact that the color of your skin can express so much about your perceived health status and potential health outcomes says a lot more about the inequity within our nation’s health institutions than it does about the individual.”