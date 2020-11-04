Voters decide fate of several county issues

West Carrollton voters approved measures relaxing the residence requirements for city manager and city council meeting once a month instead of the current mandatory two meetings.

Greene County voters saw a total of four property tax levies on the ballot this year, as New Jasper Twp. voters balloted in favor of two 5-year property tax levies to maintain current Fire and EMS operations. Fire Chief Doug McDaniel and one other firefighter are the department’s two full-time staffers. Volunteers and part-timers make up the rest of the department’s staffing.

The additional funds will allow officials to hire more firefighters, as the township’s call volume continues to increase.

The first levy is a 4.5-mill renewal, and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $136.76 per year and generate $301,000 annually. The additional 2-mill property tax levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 annually. Officials anticipate it to generate $141,000 per year.

More than 60% of Spring Valley Village voters voted in favor of two 5-year property tax levies ― one new and one renewal ― totaling 1.25-mills for road and drainage repair. Combined, the levies will bring in $8,800 annually.

The annual cost of the renewal for the owner a $100,000 home will remain at $29.78 per year, according to data from the Greene County Auditor’s office. The additional 0.25 mill levy will run homeowners an extra $8.75 a year.

In Miami County, more than 70% of Bethel Twp. voters opposed rezoning two general agriculture parcels to single family residential areas on Palmer Road and U.S. 40, and Agenbroad and Dayton Brandt Roads. Before the election, residents expressed their concerns about what the residential spaces would do for traffic and “overcrowded” schools.