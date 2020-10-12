Voters to weigh in on Bethel Twp. rezonings

“The requested changes in zoning in both cases were consistent with the zoning code of the township and were similar to surrounding parcels,” Bethel Twp. Trustee Beth van Haaren said. “Both cases were passed by the (township) zoning commission and the Board of Trustees.”

Township resident Barb Pierson said residents circulated the referendum petitions because they were upset that they had voiced opposition but trustees wouldn’t table the requests to obtain more information.

Residents are concerned about statements that the plan for the number of homes in the the Palmer Road/U.S. 40 rezoning could change.

“Traffic is a big concern, along with the already overcrowded condition in Bethel schools,” Pierson said.

The concerns with the Agenbroad Road/Dayton Brandt Road rezoning include existing flooding in some areas and the potential of requests for more rezoning to accommodate housing once the 14 acres would be developed, she said.

A “yes” vote on the referendums would be to uphold the township trustees' votes to approve, while a “no” would be to oppose those decisions.