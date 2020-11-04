Warren County commissioner looks ahead to 5th term

Four-term Warren County Commissioner Dave Young said he was humbled, but unsurprised to be reelected again.
In the only contested countywide race in Republican-dominated Warren County, Young, 53, of Mason won with 70% of the vote against Democrat Bob Stein, according to final unofficial results from the the Warren County Board of Elections.
“It’s an honor,” Young said. “The results speak for themselves."
While Young seems assured of a win, results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Stein, 84, of Pleasant Plain was the only Warren County Democrat challenging the Republican incumbents running for reelection for countywide seats on Nov. 3.
Stein, a retired General Electric engineer, said he was running for office for the first time to give voters an alternative to another four years of GOP domination of the county’s highest office.
Unopposed, as they were in the GOP primary, were Commissioner Shannon Jones, Coroner Russell Uptegrove, Engineer Neil Tunison, Prosecutor David Fornshell, Recorder Linda Oda, Sheriff Larry Sims, Treasurer Barney Wright and judges Robert Peeler and Joe Kirby. Republican Clerk of Courts Jim Spaeth, the only countywide officeholder who faced a primary challenge, was also unopposed in the presidential election.
The office will pay $95,202 a year with annual cost-of-living increases.