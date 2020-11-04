Warren County commissioner leading in re-election bid

Four-term Warren County Commissioner Dave Young holds a lead over Democrat Bob Stein in his run to keep his office in early returns.
Young, 53, of Mason, was leading Stein with more than 65.8% of the votes counted by 9:05 p.m., according to the Warren County Board of Elections.
After considering retiring to Florida, Young, a business owner and wealth manager, is building a new home in Deerfield Twp., the fast-developing unincorporated area outside Mason.
“I kind of enjoy what I’m doing, which is making good decisions for the county,” he said before the election. “After 16 years, the people of Warren County know what they are getting from me. If they want me to represent them, fine. If they don’t, that’s OK.”
Stein, 84, of Pleasant Plain was the only Warren County Democrat challenging the Republican incumbents running for re-election for county-wide seats on Nov. 3.
Unopposed, as they were in the GOP primary, were Commissioner Shannon Jones, Coroner Russell Uptegrove, Engineer Neil Tunison, Prosecutor David Fornshell, Recorder Linda Oda, Sheriff Larry Sims, Treasurer Barney Wright and judges Robert Peeler and Joe Kirby. Republican Clerk Of Courts Jim Spaeth, the only countywide officeholder who faced a primary challenge, was also unopposed in the presidential election.
The office will pay $95,202 a year with annual cost-of-living increases.
Stein, a retired General Electric engineer, said he was running for office for the first time to give voters an alternative to another four years of GOP domination of the county’s highest office.
“I got tired of seeing the ballot with no options, nobody to vote for but a Republican,” Stein said, expressing frustration at the absence of other Democratic candidates. “We should have one for every open position.”
According to the Warren County Board of Elections, about 92,000 or 55 percent of Warren County voters cast their ballots before election day.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.