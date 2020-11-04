Warren County commissioner leading in re-election bid

Unopposed, as they were in the GOP primary, were Commissioner Shannon Jones, Coroner Russell Uptegrove, Engineer Neil Tunison, Prosecutor David Fornshell, Recorder Linda Oda, Sheriff Larry Sims, Treasurer Barney Wright and judges Robert Peeler and Joe Kirby. Republican Clerk Of Courts Jim Spaeth, the only countywide officeholder who faced a primary challenge, was also unopposed in the presidential election.

The office will pay $95,202 a year with annual cost-of-living increases.

Stein, a retired General Electric engineer, said he was running for office for the first time to give voters an alternative to another four years of GOP domination of the county’s highest office.

“I got tired of seeing the ballot with no options, nobody to vote for but a Republican,” Stein said, expressing frustration at the absence of other Democratic candidates. “We should have one for every open position.”

According to the Warren County Board of Elections, about 92,000 or 55 percent of Warren County voters cast their ballots before election day.

These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.