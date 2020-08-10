X

Warren County woman indicted for murder in husband’s stabbing death

Stormy Delehanty's lawyer from a previous case referred to the difference between this photo, used by authorities during the search for her earlier this month, and one taken after her 2019 arrest.
By Lawrence Budd

A Warren County woman arrested in Las Vegas after her husband’s stabbing death has been charged with his murder.

Stormy Delehanty, 27,was arrested at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas after allegedly fleeing after stabbing her husband Roman B. Roshchupkin, 34, on July 6 at their home in the Mallard Bay Apartments in Deerfield Twp.

Her indictment on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence was among those in a list released on Monday by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

