WATCH: Candidates for Ohio Senate district covering Clark, Greene counties discuss issues in virtual forum

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Josh Sweigart, Dayton Daily News

Editor’s note: Technical difficulties ended the virtual candidates forum between Ohio 10th Senate District candidates Bob Hackett and Charles Ballard about 15 minutes early. We apologize to viewers for the interruption. Go here for a written Q&A with the candidates on where they stand on major issues.

The candidates for Ohio Senate District 10 answered questions today from the Dayton Daily News and viewers in a live, virtual forum on Facebook. The candidates are incumbent Republican Sen. Bob Hackett and challenger, Democrat Charlie Ballard.

The Senate District represents Greene, Clark and Madison counties in the Ohio Senate.

