WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison counties

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A strong tornado touched down in Clark County early Wednesday and traveled more than 20 miles into Madison County, toppling trees, destroying houses, barns and ripping open hangers at a municipal airport.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit on Thursday released video that shows uprooted and snapped trees, houses with roofs blown off and debris scattered for miles.

The tornado touched down at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday on Selma Pike near Shawnee High School in Springfield Twp. before it strengthened and broadened as it moved northeast, eventually reaching EF-2 intensity — wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph — along Ridge Road near state Route 41, according to a storm survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Notable damage occurred at the Madison County Airport with a collapse of one of the metal hangers and significant damage to other hangers and aircraft, which is an indicator for maximum wind speeds of 130 mph, the survey said.

The tornado continued eastward, damaging trees and more houses, including one that had its second story toppled before the twister moved into an open field and lifted at 5:15 a.m. near London.

The tornado’s maximum path width was 500 yards

In Other News
1
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
2
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
3
Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm
4
What people saw, heard in Clark County: Woman shields daughter, roofs...
5
Stallone movie filming in Butler County: Posts, sightings create buzz

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top