What happens if there’s an Electoral College tie?

As of Wednesday morning, Biden was leading Trump 238-213 with 87 electoral votes still up for grabs. While a tie is unlikely, and mathematically impossible at this point in the current presidential election according to The Independent, there is a process in place in the event that no candidates secure 270 votes.

In that case the vote would go to the U.S House of Representatives, according to a report by Fox News. However, each of the House’s 435 members do not get their own vote. Instead, each state’s representatives vote as group, with each state getting one vote. Trump or Biden would need 26 votes to win the presidency.