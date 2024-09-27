Where is Butler County businessman who vanished seven weeks ago after dinner at local restaurant?

Schwarz’s Jaguar was left behind in the parking lot and his cellphone was turned off.

Security cameras show him walking down steps at the complex and he told a family member at about 8 p.m. Aug. 8 that he was going to dinner at a local restaurant. Leftover food from Brio Italian Grille was found on the counter of his apartment, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.

Schwarz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last know to be wearing a gray “CSI” T-shirt and dark colored jeans.

His family is from Georgia, but Schwarz does business in the Liberty Twp. area and goes back and forth on weekends, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, detective Green Detherage said the case remains open and he is actively working it, but Schwarz’s whereabouts “is a mystery.”

“Basically this guy has ghosted,” Detherage said. “But we have nothing that points to foul play.”

Detectives have searched the building and area with drones and cadaver dogs, looked through camera footage at the mall, spoken to employees at his Woodlawn business as well as his attorney, family and family friends.

“He has some extracurricular hobbies,” Detherage said. Investigation reveals Schwarz has had some addiction issues and possibly some financial issues.

“He just kind of disappeared,” the detective said. “From what I gather (Scott) is highly intelligent, highly capable and has a huge knowledge of other countries, so is it possible he just left? Yes. Right now when you don’t have any answers, the sky’s the limit on possibilities.”

And, Detherage noted, it is not against the law for an adult to “just disappear.”

The detective continues to be in touch often with Schwarz’s daughter, wife and other family members.

Anyone with information about Schwarz is asked to call Detherage at 513-759-7349.