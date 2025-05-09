Wittenberg University names Kentucky dean as new president

Brady has also served as dean or director of honors programs at Penn State University and Tulane University, according to his LinkedIn page. He has been a professor of ancient Hebrew and Jewish literature.

The new presidential announcement event was held at noon Friday in the Geil Lounge in the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Frandsen, who has served eight years as Wittenberg president, told the News-Sun this spring he would tell the next president to empower people to do their work.

“Walk into this knowing that, despite the challenges, there are really good people here” and that “remember that you have two ears and one mouth and listen and talk in appropriate proportions.”

Frandsen was not involved in the search but previously said, “our motto is, ‘having light, we pass it on to others.’ I will try to pass light to whoever that next person is.”

The Presidential Search Committee has worked over the last six months to find the school’s next president.

Candidates from the initial pool were chosen for “airport” interviews in March. By April, the committee had narrowed down that initial pool of selected finalists and finalized their recommendation to the Board of Directors.

The committee, which is led by chair Doug Kentfield and vice chair John M. Shumate, includes 13 other people who represent the Board of Directors, faculty, staff, students and alumni. They are also working with a search consultant, DSG I Storbeck.

The firm spoke with community members to identify key characteristics they should consider in the next president through on-campus visits, listening sessions and a survey.

The university was recently given a “financial distress” designation by the Higher Learning Commission at the end of February after the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office “raised substantial doubt about the institution’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

University officials said that designation was based on the school’s condition before recent financial adjustments, and that those changes were designed to position the university for the future.

Last August, Wittenberg University’s board of directors approved a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff. In September, university leaders announced that the reductions would actually impact about 40 people — the jobs of 24 full-time equivalent faculty and 45 full-time equivalent staff members were being eliminated, but some employees were being assigned to open positions.

The university recorded a $17 million deficit in the 2022-23 school year, according to its tax records. They spent about $96 million that year, and about $26 million was spent on salaries and benefits for staff. The Board of Directors has said it plans to fully eliminate its forecasted financial operating losses by fiscal year 2027.