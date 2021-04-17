Wittenberg University to host in-person commencement ceremonies

“Given Governor Mike DeWine’s recent announcement with regard to increasing outdoor capacity for gatherings and events from 15 to 30 percent and 25 percent indoors, we believe we can safely host in-person ceremonies for our graduating class,” said President Mike Frandsen in a campus communication. “While this is certainly welcomed news, there are still many details the Commencement Committee needs to work through. We will be able to communicate further details in the coming weeks, so I ask for your patience and understanding as we work through our planning to ensure the health and safety of all involved in this milestone event.”

Information regarding parking, shuttles and seating will be available in coming weeks, the university said. Graduates will also still have an opportunity to participate in such traditions as Stomp the Seal and take photos in the ceremony’s normal location, Commencement Hollow, where refreshments will be served for graduates and their guests.