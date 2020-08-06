Breaking News

Woman taken to hospital after train hits vehicle in Miami County

By Kristen Spicker

A woman was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a train hit a vehicle on West Rusk Road in Miami County.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

There are gates at the railroad crossing, but details about the moments leading up to the crash were not available at this time.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

We will update this story as more information is released.

