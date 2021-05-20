Worth the drive: Once home to a local nostalgic, Loveland Castle carries on his legacy

“He just fell in love with it and said, you know, we can be real knights,” Carey said. “We’re Knights of the Golden Trail.”

Andrews established the order when he began building the castle.

Carey was among the people Andrews asked to help build the structure over the years.

“It was just a thrill of helping an old man build a castle!” he said.

And so, rock by rock, Andrews built the castle -- and home -- of his dreams. He lived there until he died in 1981, before construction was finished.

But that hasn’t stopped his knights from carrying on the work.

“It’s always easy to brag about something somebody else did,” Carey laughed. “So you’ll hear us. We’ll be bragging.”