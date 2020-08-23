Wright-Patt child care worker tests positive for COVID

Although a child-care worker at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has tested positive for coronavirus, the Wright Field North child care center is expected to be open Monday.
Contact tracing of the Wright Field North Child Development Center employee who tested positive was completed, and no new cases were identified, base public affairs said in an update on its Facebook page.
“The Wright Field North facility will be deep cleaned and will reopen Monday, Aug. 24,” the update said. “Parents will be contacted by CDC (Child Development Center) staff over the weekend.
“Installation leadership will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision on continued operations as necessary for the safety and well-being of all our Wright-Patterson AFB CDC children and employees,” the update added. “We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.”
The base has monitored child care staff all summer, temporarily closing centers or reducing capacity as needed.
The Wright Field North Child Development Center was briefly closed in late July for cleaning work, reopening July 31.
In mid-June, three child development workers were found to be positive in the space of a day or so.
At the time, both the Wright Field North and South child-care facilities were closed for about a day for “deep cleaning” work.