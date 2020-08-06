Wright-Patt executive wins high honor

It is the highest recognition granted to an individual or group within the Air Force.

“Chuck is a national treasure and renowned across the Department of Defense and industry,” said Thomas Fischer, a member of the Senior Executive Service and director of the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate, in nominating Babish for the award.

Babish is recognized for more than 30 years of engineering work, including as an investigator for the Space Shuttle Columbia Accident Investigation Board, an Air Force statement said.

“Since 2008, he outstandingly served as the Air Force Senior Level Executive for Aircraft Structural Integrity, according to the nomination package,” the Air Force noted.

The service also said: “Babish is internationally recognized for standardizing structural risk analysis methods used to resolve safety-of-flight structural issues in aging aircraft worldwide. He developed and implemented methodologies that resulted in extending the service life of 3,100 Air Force aircraft, saving the Air Force over $20 billion in aircraft replacement costs.”

He developed the methods used by engineers to establish service life limits that combines engineering analyses, lab tests, and actual in-service operational experience, the Air Force added.

The release went on: “These limits helped achieve the Air Force aircraft safety record of no losses due to structural failure associated with airworthiness efforts during the last 11 years of flight operations, totaling 19 million flight hours.”

“I am overwhelmed to receive this honor,” said Babish. “I am extremely proud of the over 400 Air Force aircraft structures engineers I get to work with every day ensuring structural safety and operational readiness of the 5,000 Air Force aircraft.”